Delaware police searching for Maryland woman after fatal crash

The Dover Police Department is searching for a Maryland woman accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Police said that around 2:48 a.m. Sunday, they received a call reporting that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the 200 block of North DuPont Highway.

Officers responded and located the victim, 62-year-old Barbara Benson, who died at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision.

The vehicle and driver that struck Benson had left the scene before police arrived.

Investigators learned that around 2:20 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on North DuPont Highway in the right lane and hit Benson. The vehicle did not stop and continued driving.

Police identified the driver as Aaliyah Graves, 24, of Chestertown, Maryland. Graves' vehicle was later found in in Worton, Maryland.

Graves has not yet been found, and warrants have been issued for her arrest.

Anyone with information on where Graves may be located is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111.