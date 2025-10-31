Baltimore County neighbors concerned after deer seen with bucket stuck on its head

Some neighbors in Baltimore County are expressing concern after a deer was seen with a Halloween pumpkin bucket stuck around its head.

Residents in the Carney-Parkville community saw the deer and are now worried about its survival.

Neighbors raise concerns

When Joy Mays and her partner, Patrick Lynch, saw the young deer in their backyard on Saturday, Oct. 25, all they wanted to do was help.

"It's got this silly bucket, and its eyes are like a little bucket. Help me," said Mays, a lifelong Carney and Parkville resident.

Some neighbors in Baltimore County are expressing concern after a deer was seen with a Halloween pumpkin bucket stuck around its head. Joy Mays

"It stood out when you look down the hill, this blue plastic thing," said Lynch, a longtime Parkville resident.

"When he was with his other deer friends, he was trying to butt it, you know, head butt the other deer, but it stuck," said Mays.

"Its eyes are not covered, but below that, it just doesn't seem to position itself to, like, get free. It doesn't know how to, I guess," said Lynch.

Mays posted photos of the deer on social media, hoping to find someone who could step in and save it.

"About 10 people referred us to Bob Swensen there," said Mays.

Swensen immediately jumped in to help. He's a longtime volunteer with Lost Animal Resource Group and First Response Drone Pet Search & Rescue.

"When I first saw the picture of the post, I'm like, that looks fake," said Swensen. "We've done goats, pigs, tortoises and now deer."

His drone gives him a bird's eye view. Helping him track and locate animals, pets and species that can be tricky to track.

"Animals can go a while without food, but not without water. So we're very concerned about his health," said Swensen.

"So once we locate him, we have somebody named Darlene coming, who is a lasso person," explained Swensen. "Maybe with the lasso we'll, you know, hit the bucket and just be able to pull it off. If not, we'll try to get him, corral him and then pull the bucket off."

Swensen said it can take a few hours or days to locate a deer, but he has hope they'll find it soon.

"This is always a very dynamic thing to try, especially a wild animal," said Swensen.

"All this sympathy for the deer renews my faith in humanity, said Mays.

Wildlife officials respond

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife and Heritage Service has been aware of this deer since Monday, Oct. 27, and staff have made multiple attempts to locate and assist the deer.

"Just today (Oct. 31), a WHS staff member received a report, searched the area, and spoke with residents without locating the deer. This deer is highly mobile and has covered a large area since the first report, making it extremely difficult for staff to locate and assist the deer," a spokesperson for the department said.

DNR would like to remind individuals to pick up empty containers and dispose of them properly. Containers that are not cleaned prior to recycling may be attractive to wildlife, but ultimately very dangerous.

DNR urges anyone who sees sick, injured, or distressed wildlife, please do not attempt to approach the animal, as it can be unsafe for you and the animal. Instead, report the situation by calling 410-260-8888.