One dead, one injured after apparent house explosion in Abingdon

Harford County Fire investigate apparent house explosion, leaving one dead in Abingdon

BALTIMORE-- Harford County Fire officials are investigating an apparent house explosion that killed one person, injured another Sunday morning in Abingdon.

Around 7 a.m. the department shared on social media they responded to the 2300 block of Arthur Woods Drive for an explosion.

Crews are searching the rubble. One person was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was injured, but refused transportation to the hospital.

Volunteer Firefighters & @HarfordCoDES Special Operations continue to search the debris. One person found & pronounced dead. @MarylandOSFM & @MyBGE investigating. No current public threat.



Media: Abingdon Library 2510 S. Tollgate Rd, Abingdon. https://t.co/cK7Tkluyn4 pic.twitter.com/TWIhsgheCQ — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) August 11, 2024

Authorities say there is no current public threat.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.