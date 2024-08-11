One dead, one injured after apparent house explosion in Abingdon
BALTIMORE-- Harford County Fire officials are investigating an apparent house explosion that killed one person, injured another Sunday morning in Abingdon.
Around 7 a.m. the department shared on social media they responded to the 2300 block of Arthur Woods Drive for an explosion.
Crews are searching the rubble. One person was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was injured, but refused transportation to the hospital.
Authorities say there is no current public threat.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.