Family seeks police footage of Baltimore County crash that killed a man and 2 children

The family of a 9-year-old who was killed in a crash after a traffic stop in Baltimore County is requesting the dashcam footage from police, according to an attorney.

The crash on Saturday, April 5, occurred after a car took off from a traffic stop, Maryland State Police said.

A trooper pulled a vehicle over on I-695 around 11 p.m., but officials said the driver left the scene.

According to officials, the trooper deactivated his emergency lights and did not chase the vehicle. However, after continuing to drive, the trooper later found the vehicle on fire off the ramp leading to I-83.

Troopers believe the driver was trying to exit on the ramp when they lost control, hit an embankment, then hit a tree before catching on fire.

A 36-year-old man and two 9-year-old girls died. One of the children has been identified as Bailee Brooks, according to her family.

Requesting dashcam footage

The Brooks family's attorney, Thiru Vignarajah, said Friday that they will ask Maryland State Police for any footage from the crash.

According to Vignarajah, the family hopes the footage will provide a clearer understanding of what happened leading up to the deadly incident.

"Even as they mourn and heal, the family is committed to seeking transparency and accountability," Vignarajah said. "The release of this footage will provide much-needed clarity for everyone."

Vignarajah and the Brooks family will hold a news conference Friday afternoon.