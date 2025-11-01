Baltimore community celebrates fatherhood with first annual Dads Fest

Fathers in a Baltimore community were honored during the first annual Dads Fest on Saturday.

The event, hosted by Threaded 613, Winning Strategies and the Ruth Kirk Recreation Center, aimed to celebrate fathers and father-figures in the community.

It was held at the recreation center between noon and 5 p.m.

The event began with a Dads Walk, where fathers and children walked hand in hand to represent the role that fathers play in the community and in their families.

"I'm doing this because I had two sons. My youngest son was killed last year, but both my sons are fathers," said Dads Fest organizer Dee Darby. "I understand the struggle sometimes that fathers have in raising their children and seeking resources that they need."

During the event, resources were provided to those in need. Organizers also held a health fair in the recreation center where attendees could check their blood pressure and discuss any possible health issues.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works (DPW) attended the event, sharing information about the city's Water for All program. The event also featured music, entertainment and food.

"To the fathers: I see you, I salute you, I celebrate you, and I congratulate you for doing a good job," Darby said.