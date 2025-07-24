Maryland Cycling Classic adding women's race for first time in September

The 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic is returning to Baltimore with some exciting new changes. For the first time, the race will have both men's and women's competitions and take place entirely within Baltimore city limits.

The professional cycling race will take place Saturday, Sept. 6, on a new 17.9-mile circuit course.

The women's race will start at 8:30 a.m. and cover 71.6 miles over four laps. The men's race begins at 12:30 p.m. and spans 107.4 miles across six laps.

Both races will start at Harbor Point District's Central Plaza and finish on East Pratt Street along Baltimore's Inner Harbor. The annual race puts Baltimore City and County in the international spotlight.

Cycling classic showcases Baltimore landmarks

In 2023 the classic brought 112 professional cyclists from 21 countries together to compete. In 2024, the race was cancelled due to complications from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Race director Jim Birrell said organizers wanted to showcase Baltimore's scenery and highlight historic landmarks with the 2025 classic.

"Baltimore is a city of great neighborhoods. We wanted to highlight Baltimore's famous and beautiful waterfront while telling the story of the city's rich history."

The race route will pass several historic landmarks and neighborhoods throughout the city.

Riders will encounter 18th-century granite cobblestones in Fells Point within the first mile. The course travels through Patterson Park, one of Baltimore's oldest parks, dating to the War of 1812.

At mile 5, cyclists pass the Washington Monument, completed in 1829, and ride through Mount Vernon's 19th-century architecture. The route continues through Hampden, a neighborhood with blue-collar roots dating to 1802.

The King and Queen of the Mountain climb takes place at St. Mary's Seminary, America's first Catholic seminary, established in 1791.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised the event's return to the city and the addition of the women's competition.

"We're excited to welcome the Maryland Cycling Classic back to our city this September," Scott said."

Maryland Cycling Classic course details

The technical course features 28 turns, 550 yards of cobblestones, two climbs and a flat final stretch of 1,000 yards.

The men's race will feature 5,682 feet of total climbing, while the women's race includes 3,868 feet of elevation gain.

Points will be awarded for intermediate sprints after the first lap of each race and at the finish line. King and Queen of the Mountain points will be awarded at the top of Northern Parkway on each lap.

Fan zones will be located at Harbor Point, Thames Street cobblestones, Patterson Park, Mt. Vernon and the finish line stretch. Some zones will provide free cowbells and thunder sticks, plus live race coverage on large screens.