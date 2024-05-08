Maryland Cycling Classic postponed due to strain on resources, personnel after Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Cycling Classic is postponing this year's race.

Organizers cited the strain on resources and personnel following the collapse of the Key Bridge and the likely need to make changes to the race course.

They also factored in the Paris Summer Olympics and international competition schedule changes and team logistics.

The race was scheduled for September 1, 2024.

The Maryland Cycling Classic is expected to make a full return in 2025.

Last year's race put Baltimore in the international spotlight, with an estimated 80,000 spectators and 800,000 livestream viewers.

More than 110 cyclists from 21 countries cycled through 121.8 miles of our area.

"This brief pause in 2024 will allow the event to return in 2025 with even more vigor and momentum," said

Terry Hasseltine, Executive Director of the Maryland Sports Commission and President of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland. "The Maryland Cycling Classic is a premier cycling event on a global stage. We have delivered a product that continues to grow and are excited about the path forward."

Here's more information on the Maryland Cycling Classic.