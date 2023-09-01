Cyclists around the globe gear up for Maryland Cycling Classic

Cyclists around the globe gear up for Maryland Cycling Classic

Cyclists around the globe gear up for Maryland Cycling Classic

BALTIMORE -- Some of the best professional cyclists from around the globe are preparing to race more than 120 miles from Baltimore County through the City.

The second annual Maryland Cycling Classic race officially kicks off Sunday at noon and is expected to wrap up around 5 p.m.

The race, which will feature about 110 professional cyclists from 25 different countries, will start at Kelly Benefits in Sparks, Baltimore County and will finish in the city's Harbor East district.

"This event is more than a race. It's an invitation to explore Baltimore's beauty and to join in the passion of cyclists as they peddle their way through our streets," said Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott.

Spectators can watch a showcase of cyclists that includes Tour de France participants, Olympians, national and world champions, plus one of Maryland's own: Scott McGill.

"It's awesome to be able to come home and have the only professional race right in my backyard," said McGill.

The event hosts expect to attract tens of thousands of spectators, both locals and visitors, which will bring an economic injection to the state.

The race will also have a worldwide reach through a live stream provided by Global Cycling Network.

"We will be the postcard of the world. Everybody will have eyes on Baltimore. That's important. Economics are important, keeps people employed, brings tax revenue to state and county and the city. Hotels love it, restaurants love it," explained Al Hutchinson, Visit Baltimore's President and CEO.

Stakeholders also added the importance of this opportunity to influence and inspire Baltimore City and County residents by breaking down barriers to the sport of cycling.

"My single biggest takeaway was inspiration throughout Baltimore using this race to build community and drive diversity through the sport of cycling," said Brendan Quirk, the USA Cycling President and CEO.

In preparation for the race, road closures and parking restrictions will begin as soon as Friday evening, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said.

However, most of the restrictions on parking start at 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Cars parked in violation will be ticketed and moved. Anyone looking for their vehicle, if it is moved, should call 311.

A full list of closures can be found here.