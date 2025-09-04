The Maryland Cycling Classic is returning to Baltimore. What to know about the route and traffic impacts.

The Maryland Cycling Classic is returning to Baltimore on Saturday, Sept. 6, bringing professional cyclists from 30 countries.

For the first time, the race will take place entirely within Baltimore's city limits, starting at Harbor Point Central Plaza and finishing on East Pratt Street along Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The 17.9-mile circuit course will cause traffic and parking disruptions in the city. Here's what you need to know:

Maryland Cycling Classic Route

The women's race will start at 8:30 a.m. and end between 11:40 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. The race covers 71.6 miles in four laps.

The men's race will begin at 12:30 p.m. and end between 4:21 p.m. and 4:46 p.m., covering 107.4 miles in six laps.

The route will highlight some of Baltimore's historic neighborhoods and landmarks.

During the race, cyclists will encounter 18th-century cobblestones in Fells Point and will pass Patterson Park, one of Baltimore's oldest parks, dating back to the War of 1812.

The route will also pass the Washington Monument and the city's Mount Vernon and Hampden neighborhoods.

The course includes 28 turns, two climbs and a final flat stretch of 1,000 yards.

Fan zones will be located near the starting and finishing lines, near the Washington Monument and in Fells Point.

Traffic and parking impacts

During the Maryland Cycling Classic on Saturday, Sept. 6, all roads along the race route will be closed to traffic between 5:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Restrictions for commercial vehicles will also be in place between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Parking restrictions along the race route will begin on Friday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. Any vehicles parked along the route will be ticketed and towed, Baltimore's DOT said.

The Charm City Circulator will modify its service until 8 p.m. Saturday, and MTA will have bus diversions and modified mobility pick-up and drop-off locations.