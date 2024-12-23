Baltimore County caregiver sentenced for assaulting intellectually disabled man

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County caregiver was sentenced to four years of probation for assaulting a resident in a housing facility for people with developmental disabilities, according to Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

In April 2024, a neighbor of that facility reviewed footage from a security camera on the side of her home. The camera allowed her to see the facility, Creative Options, Inc., in the 6100 block of Eastern Parkway in Baltimore.

Surveillance video captured assault

On that day in April, the video showed an intellectually disabled man exiting the side door of the housing facility and throwing a small object over the fence into the neighbor's yard, according to the AG's office.

The small object was later determined to be a chicken bone. As he tossed the bone, the man's caregiver – Omubo Micah, 55, of Perry Hall - came up from behind, grabbing him by the shirt and throwing him aside, according to the AG's office.

The footage captured Micah hitting the man in the head and throwing punches at him as he backed out of the camera's view, Attorney General Brown said.

"People with intellectual disabilities are some of the most vulnerable residents of our State. They rely on their caregivers for help to complete essential, daily tasks. They deserve to feel safe and supported by their caregivers, not fear them," said Attorney General Brown. "Violence against any Marylander – especially members of marginalized communities – will not be tolerated."

On Dec. 16, a jury found Micah guilty of assault. He was sentenced to four years of probation, during which he must complete an anger management program, according to the AG's office.

Micah is also prohibited from caring for vulnerable adults and from working for any healthcare provider that receives state or federal funds.