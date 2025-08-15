COVID-19 cases in Maryland surge slightly ahead of new school year

COVID-19 cases in Maryland have slightly surged ahead of the upcoming school year, data from the state Department of Health shows.

As of August 11, 76 people were hospitalized for COVID-19. Data shows that there were 65 adults in acute care, nine adults in the ICU and two pediatric patients in acute care.

It's the most hospitalizations Maryland has seen since mid-April. According to health data, 82 people were in the hospital with COVID around April 15. There were 67 adults in acute care, and 11 adults in the ICU at that time.

"It's important to note that, right now, the case numbers are lower than in any other year in the pandemic at this time," said Andrew Pekosz, a professor with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Late-summer COVID cases

Pekosz said it's common to see COVID-19 cases surge around late summer. Though the timing can be alarming as students fill classrooms again.

According to Pekosz, the virus likes to spread in cooler temperatures, lower humidity and when lots of people are in one room.

"Those conditions for spreading respiratory viruses are kind of ideal in the school classroom setting," he said. "So, as you get more community cases, it's more likely that the virus will enter the schools and start to spread there."

He added that COVID-19 isn't as severe for children, but young people can spread the virus to those who are more vulnerable.

Back-to-school prep in Maryland

Erica McGuire said getting ready for the new school year is a bittersweet time, and she plans to miss her grandchildren when school starts.

It also means getting her grandchildren back into a routine and getting them the essentials.

"Having to buy new uniforms, school supplies and just getting them used to a new sleep schedule," she said.

There's a bit of a pause as COVID-19 numbers start to trend up. Though McGuire said preparation is key.

"Making sure they're on the right path as far as their nutrition has really given them the leg up on combating some of those germs," she said. "Vaccinations are definitely a must, but I'm feeling confident that they will be ok this year."

As parents continue their back-to-school shopping, Pekosz recommends picking up COVID-19 tests and even some flu tests with that season approaching.

"Now is a great time to remind everybody to start getting prepared for that," he said.