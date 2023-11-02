Maryland Cougars find solace, escape from danger on Baltimore streets: 'Bigger than just football'

BALTIMORE - Tackle football is a tough game, and at times, it's dangerous.

But for some, the sport can be a safe haven.

A Baltimore semi-professional team has turned to football for survival.

The NFL has a long-running documentary series detailing life in the league called "Hard Knocks."

No team in the NFL knows real hard knocks like the Maryland Cougars.

On a Saturday night in Baltimore, the football field is where the Maryland cougars want to be. It's where some of them need to be to help cope with the pain and loss suffered on the streets of their city.

"My father Anthony Anderson was murdered by the Baltimore City Police Department," said Marcus Pettiford. "Two weeks later, murdered our daughter, they rendered her a snitch."

"I lost two brothers," said Joseph McDonald. "My brother, he got shot, he got shot at West McCollough Homes. They killed him. That really hurt me. My other man, he died from drugs."

There are other similar stories on a roster of players who've been knocked down and have gotten back up.

Pettiford and his wife, Nicole, run the team. He is a player and coach.

Nicole does a little of everything, team mom, videographer and trainer.

Football is tough, and that's OK for the Maryland Cougars. Life away from the field has been a lot tougher.

"A lot of people here in Baltimore, they've had tragic stories, but we try to make it where your tragic story is not your end story because you can still overcome whatever adversities you're going through," Marcus Pettiford said.

"It's all for the spirit of keeping guys off the street and giving them something positive to do," Pettiford said. "That way you won't think about something negative to do. Idle minds is the devil's workshop. Idle hands to the devil's work."

When Marcus Pettiford was in his late teens and into his 20s, he spent four years in prison for armed robbery.

Determined to change, he got off the streets.

Now 38 years old, he owns a home repair business.

Marcus Pettiford likes to fix things and has turned the problems and pain of his past to rebuilding and recovery, and wants to help others on similar journeys.

His football team is one way he tries to provide a path to possible jobs, education, counseling, whatever might be needed for those who join.

Second chances? Who's counting?

"Some may have been counted out but all are welcomed here," Nicole Pettiford said. "All of these people and these guys on this team, they are not bad guys. They just have had bad experiences and everybody needs somebody some time and we try to provide that for these guys to let them know we're here for them because we're bigger than just football."

"We're going to shed blood for the man in front of him," Marcus Pettiford added. "We're going to come together in camaraderie and we're going to make sure that we got our brother's back because we're all we got, and we're all we need."

The maryland cougars welcome new players and supporters who are willing to lend their expertise to help out those who may need guidance in dealing with pain and loss."

You can reach Marcus Pettiford via email at maukmann723@gmail.com or contact him through the Maryland Cougars team page on Facebook and on Instagram.