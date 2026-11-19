The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has awarded a $38.6 million contract for the removal of the remaining structures and other demolition work on the former Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The new contract was signed between the MDTA and Joseph B. Fay Company. It is intended to build on demolition work completed in February when crews removed the land-based structures from the former bridge, according to a news release issued Thursday by the MDTA.

The earlier work removed more than 20,000 tons of concrete structures and steel girders on the north and south sides of the bridge.

In addition to the structure removal, the new contract will cover the demolition of eight existing marine piers that supported the former bridge, as well as the removal of two remaining land piers on each side of the Patapsco River.

A massive cargo ship struck the bridge in March 2024, causing it to collapse.

Project "another important step" in bridge reconstruction

In addition, the contract includes the removal of nine marine foundations and the cleaning out of a 96-inch-diameter steel pipe to permit the pouring of concrete for the new bridge.

The project marks "another important step in the reconstruction" of the bridge, the news release said.

"The Moore-Miller administration has promised to work expeditiously to rebuild the Key Bridge, and the speed with which the MDTA moved to award this contract is a testament to our commitment," said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary and MDTA Board Chair Katie Thomson.

"Work is actively taking place on the Key Bridge Rebuild, as residents and businesses have observed. The demolition and marine work associated with the newly awarded contract is expected to begin later this fall and MDTA is advancing three other procurements while construction is underway," Thomson added.

Bidding process was completed in late October

Bids for the new work were sought in August, and the potential contracts were considered at the end of October, with the deal "awarded to the lowest-priced, qualified bidder," according to the release.

"This contract award represents another step forward in our commitment to rebuilding the Key Bridge as quickly, safely and cost-effectively as possible," said MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner.

"We've continued making progress on construction while advancing the demolition contract and other procurements in parallel. Removing the remaining structures over the water is an important part of that coordinated effort as we move closer to delivering the new bridge," Gartner added.

In May, the MDTA announced plans to complete the remaining rebuild work on the bridge through four separate contracts. Most of the work is scheduled to start in the spring and summer of 2027.