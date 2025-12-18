Maryland redistricting commission expected to recommend new congressional maps

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's Redistricting Advisory Commission is expected to recommend new congressional maps following a vote Thursday night, according to State Senate President Bill Ferguson.

"The meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. - it has not happened, but the outcome is already known," Ferguson said in a statement Thursday evening.

The alleged decision comes almost a month after Moore assembled the group to make recommendations about mid-cycle redistricting. The commission was directed to hold public hearings and receive feedback before making recommendations to the governor and Maryland General Assembly.

Maryland previously redrew its congressional maps in 2022, after the 2020 census. The latest redistricting effort for U.S. states comes as Republicans seek to maintain their slim majority in Congress in the 2026 elections.

The redistricting commission is made up of five members: Chair Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, Senate President Bill Ferguson, the Speaker of the House, Cumberland Mayor Raymond Morriss, and former Attorney General Brian Frosh.

State leaders react

Senate President Ferguson shared his opposition to the decision in a statement Thursday, saying, "Pushing forward a pre-ordained recommendation outside the public eye is irresponsible and lacks transparency."

"… We did not engage in a thoughtful, informed conversation that would have included, at the very least, testimony from the Office of the Attorney General, or our State and local boards of elections," Ferguson said.

According to Ferguson, testimony showed that Marylanders oppose mid-cycle redistricting.

"Our State's residents have been clear in front of this commission and through polling. The overwhelming majority do not want a new congressional map. They want their government focused on fostering growth, affordability, and real protections against this lawless federal Administration," Ferguson said.

Marylanders react to redistricting effort

In a recent poll from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), nearly 41% of Maryland residents who participated said the district lines are drawn unfairly. Another 28% said the districts were already drawn fairly.

Nearly 33% said the current congressional districts favor Democrats, and 8% said they favor Republicans.

Nearly 81% of participants said they think purposefully redrawing congressional district lines to favor one party over another is a major problem for American democracy.