Marylanders share thoughts on congressional redistricting, state priorities in new UMBC poll

A group of 801 adults in Maryland shared their thoughts on congressional redistricting, government spending and other issues facing the state in a survey taken by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) between Dec. 2 and Dec. 6.

According to survey participants, the most important issues in Maryland include the economy, government spending and taxes, and government leadership.

Nearly 77% of participants indicated that the cost of healthcare was a high priority, and 75% mentioned the quality of public education. 27% said congressional redistricting was a high priority, according to the survey.

Congressional redistricting in Maryland

Nearly 28% of Marylanders who responded to the UMBC survey said the U.S. House of Representatives district lines are already drawn fairly, while 41% said they are drawn unfairly. Another 29% of residents said they do not know whether congressional districts are fair in Maryland, according to the survey.

It comes as some Democratic state leaders are pushing for mid-cycle congressional redistricting. Some Republican state leaders have opposed the effort, calling it a push "to gerrymander Maryland."

Maryland previously redrew its Congressional maps in 2022, following the 2020 census.

Other states are also considering congressional redistricting, especially after President Trump called on Texas Republicans to find more seats, and as Republicans seek to maintain their majority in Congress during the 2026 election.

When asked if the congressional districts favor Democrats or Republicans, 33% of UMBC poll participants said Democrats and 8% said Republicans.

While there were varied responses about the congressional redistricting effort, 17% of participants said they have not been paying attention to the mid-cycle redistricting proposal for the 2026 election, while 30% said they have been paying "a lot" of attention.

The 18% of respondents who indicated that they were paying "a little" attention were also asked about their attitude toward the redistricting effort. 40% said they don't like it and it should not be done, and 24% said they like it and it should be done.

Nearly 81% of respondents said they think purposfully drawing congressional district lines to favor one party is a "major" problem for American democracy.