Maryland communities continue shoveling out from snow piles

Neighbors in Towson's Rodgers Forge neighborhood are still digging out days after the snow and sleet stopped falling. They will continue clearing, not only the streets, but also the back alleys.

The snow is now sandwiched between layers of ice because of the bitterly cold temperatures.

"On the one hand, it's like you got to go out and do it, but on the other hand, it's a good workout, so I got it done," said Rob Daeschner.

The shoveling took on several phases in Rodgers Forge, as it did in so many other neighborhoods across Maryland.

"I did the front when the storm hit. The next day I did the back, and today's the cars," said James Gibbons.

Neighbors keep on shoveling

The shovel-out will continue in the neighborhood on Wednesday.

Neighbors said their back alley is still blanketed by snow and ice. They say the recycling trucks weren't able to pick up on Tuesday because of the snow.

"I think we need one of those guys with the trucks, where they could shovel all the snow onto the truck and take it away," Bess Rose added.

Many neighbors say this storm ranks as one of the worst, but not as bad as the back-to-back storms in 2010 or the blizzard in 2016.

"The Snowpocalypse winter, where we had, like at this time, we had more snow than Buffalo," Gibbons said. "It's not like that. This is a cake walk compared to that."

As for when the neighborhood will be back to normal, they hope it will happen soon.

"I don't think it's going to be tomorrow. I think we're still going to be shoveling," Rose said.

"I hope by tomorrow [Wednesday] things are kind of back to normal, but maybe it'll be Thursday. Who knows?" Gibbons said.

The cold temperatures are also making it more challenging to shovel out because it is making the snow heavier and shoveling more taxing.

Looking ahead to next weekend, many neighbors are hoping there won't be anymore snow.

"I just don't even want to think about it. I just don't want to think about it," Rose said.

Saving parking spots

Neighbors said they are trying to dig out their parking spaces after the plow left behind a wall of snow between their cars and the road. After the hard work was over, some were even saving the spaces with lawn chairs.

"It's tough, it's a little stressful, but everybody's been really good about honoring the lawn chair," Sally Kervin said.