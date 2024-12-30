Baltimore County father accused of killing 4-year-old son expected to appear in court Thursday

Baltimore County father accused of killing son, injuring 3 others expected to appear in court Thursd

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County father who was arrested Sunday and charged with fatally shooting his son and injuring two other people is expected to appear in court Thursday.

On Christmas Eve, Baltimore County police responded to a home in Rosedale for a domestic-related shooting. Once on the scene, officers found a woman and two minors suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 4-year-old boy, identified as Jacobi Jones, died at a hospital, according to officers.

The child's father, 30-year-old Mark Jones, was also taken to a hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officers said.

Mark was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 29. Authorities said he is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Mark is scheduled to appear in Towson District Court Thursday at 1 p.m.

Following the shooting, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough recommended anyone experiencing a mental health crisis call 988. Survivors of abuse can reach out to thehotline.org by calling 1-800-799-7233.