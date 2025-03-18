Baltimore man to spend 60 years in prison for 2024 murder of 6-year-old

A Baltimore man who stabbed his 6-year-old girlfriend's son to death in 2024 was sentenced to life in prison, suspending all but 60 years, according to the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.

Alan Geslicki, who was convicted of first-degree murder, stabbed Seron Addison in front of his 13-year-old brother, the state's attorney says.

"This sentence ensures that a dangerous individual who has continually demonstrated a propensity for violence throughout his life will spend the majority of his remaining years behind bars, unable to inflict harm on another innocent person," Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

Stabbing and the arrest

Police responded around 8:20 p.m. on January 23, 224, in the 2000 block of Deering Avenue in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood.

Seron was stabbed in the back multiple times and died at the hospital, police said.

Police said Geslicki was arrested shortly after when police stopped his car and he bailed out. He was caught after a chase, police said.

"The murder of a defenseless child is one of the most horrific crimes imaginable, and there is no justification for such a heinous act," Bates said. "Today's sentence reflects this crime's severity and devastating impact on Seron's family and our community."