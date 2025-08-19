5-year-old in critical condition after being hit by tow truck in Baltimore

5-year-old critically injured after getting struck by a tow truck

5-year-old critically injured after getting struck by a tow truck

5-year-old critically injured after getting struck by a tow truck

A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a tow truck in Baltimore on Monday night, police said.

The child was hit after she stepped into the roadway in the 1800 block of Aisquith Street on Monday, Aug. 8, around 7:50 p.m., according to officials.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she is in critical condition with multiple injuries, officials said.

According to police, the driver of the tow truck remained at the scene after the crash. The incident is under investigation.

Pedestrian-involved crashes in Baltimore

This crash comes shortly after a man died in a hit-and-run in Baltimore.

The pedestrian-involved crash occurred at the intersection of North President Street and East Baltimore Street on Thursday, Aug. 14. Residents and those who work in the area called the location a busy intersection.

So far in 2025, the Maryland Highway Safety Office has reported four pedestrian-involved crash deaths and a total of 18 fatalities involving crashes in Baltimore.

Pedestrian-involved crashes in Baltimore increased by nearly 27% last year. In 2024, a total of 65 crash fatalities were reported, and 28 involved pedestrians. In 2023, a total of 47 crash fatalities were reported in the city, including 22 pedestrian-related fatal crashes.

In Howard County, a 93-year-old pedestrian was killed by an unmarked police car as an officer was leaving a parking spot in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road.

The woman, who officers said was walking in the "travel portion" of the parking lot on Friday, Aug. 15, was taken to Shock Trauma, where she died.

In Maryland, 277 crash fatalities have been reported so far in 2025, with 56 involving pedestrians, data shows.