Man accused of setting fire in Maryland Walmart before stealing

A man is accused of setting a fire in a Cecil County Walmart on Wednesday night, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

Customers at the Elkton store were surprised to drive up on Thursday afternoon and see the entrance blocked with caution tape.

In a statement, Walmart said, "We appreciate the fire department and law enforcement for their swift response and will continue cooperating with them as they investigate."

A man is accused of setting a fire inside a Maryland Walmart before stealing from the store. Maryland Fire Marshal's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Marshal's Office at 410-386-3050.

Fire officials respond

The State Fire Marshal's office is looking for the man who they say is responsible for committing not just one major crime at the store last night, but two.

"I'm shocked. I did not think someone would come to start a fire to steal, but that's people for you," said shopper Nijah Dean.

State Fire officials responded to the store just after 7 p.m. for reports of a fire inside.

They said the man used camp fuel and fireworks from the store to set a fire in the boys' clothing section as a distraction.

While the store was being evacuated, he then allegedly stole jewelry from the jewelry case, got out of the store, and took off on a motorcycle without a license plate.

A man is wanted for allegedly starting a fire inside a Cecil County Walmart. Maryland Fire Marshal's Office

Shoppers react

"It must have been something really expensive to do all that," said Dean.

Shoppers we spoke with say it's shocking to see something like this happen in their quiet town.

"I would say it didn't surprise me that it happened, but here, it hits home," said shopper Glen Capicotto.

"Children's clothing section? That's my favorite section! I didn't know it was the children's clothing section, that's crazy," said Dean.

But it certainly won't stop them from shopping here in the future.

"It ain't Walmart's fault, it's whoever wanted to be a dummy and set a fire to steal," said Dean.

"I might want to come more, maybe he'll be here when I come," said Capicotto.