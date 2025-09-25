6 cats killed, 2 more shot with blowgun darts in Maryland, in "deeply disturbing" case of animal cruely

Six cats died, and two more were injured after they were shot with steel razor-tip blowgun darts in Maryland, according to the Humane World for Animals.

The animal advocacy organization said seven of the cats were found near Park Hall Road and Amos Reeder Road in Boonsboro on September 6. Another cat was found with similar injuries on September 12.

Two of the cats are expected to fully recover, the organization said.

$7,500 in rewards offered

According to the Humane World for Animals, the connection between animal cruelty and violence against humans is documented, with studies that show a correlation between animal cruelty and many crimes.

"Securing the serious attention and engagement of law enforcement, prosecutors and residents in cases involving allegations of cruelty to animals is an essential step in protecting the whole community," the organization said in a statement.

The organization is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of the persons responsible. The Humane Society of Washington County is investigating the case and offering an additional $2,500 reward for information.

"It's sickening to think about the horror and pain these cats suffered, while deeply disturbing to realize that a person is choosing to torment cats in this way," said Stacey Volodin, Maryland state director of the Humane World for Animals.

Anyone with information is urged to call 240-707-3082 or email casetips@hswcmd.org.

Animal cruelty in Maryland

Maryland has seen several animal cruelty cases in recent months.

In May, Robert Anthony Harley, 70, was charged with animal cruelty after he fatally shot his neighbor's dog in Anne Arundel County, police said.

The dog, a Belgian Malinois named Maisie, went missing on April 20, owner Shannon Wood told WJZ. She said a video shared on social media showed the moments before her dog was shot.

The neighbor who took the video initially told Wood that they saw the dog before it was chased away by a coyote. However, the neighbor later confessed that their relative shot the dog, thinking it was a coyote.

"She wasn't far from home, she was right there, and I just didn't believe anybody would shoot her," Wood said. "You know, if you thought she was a threat, and you had your kids, or you thought she was a coyote, call 911."

In July, 38-year-old pharmacist Ryan Kenneth Ball was sentenced to one year in prison for using prescription drugs to kill his dog, according to Harford County police.

He pleaded guilty to obtaining the prescriptions fraudulently and to animal cruelty. A judge ordered that Ball cannot own any animals during his probation.