Maryland Catholics celebrate new beginnings on first Sunday after pope's election

Catholics in Maryland and across the nation attended their first Sunday mass since Pope Leo XIV was elected into the papacy.

Inside the Alumni Memorial Chapel at Loyola University on Sunday morning, songs and a message of new beginnings were celebrated just days after the first U.S.-born pope was chosen.

"People are excited to have this moment after so many moments of grief and sadness to really celebrate this new beginning," said Emily Kane, the director of campus ministry at Loyola University.

Optimistic about the future

Parishioners told WJZ they are remembering what they admired about the late pontiff, Pope Francis, while still looking to the future.

"I think there is a really wonderful sense of hope and excitement with Pope Leo coming in," Kane said.

Cindy McCormack, an Illinois native, described her reaction when Pope Leo XIV was elected.

"He seems to be a pope who listens, who is very intelligent, who has a lot of leadership experience, but he has also really served," McCormack said.

The McCormack family attended Sunday's mass at Alumni Memorial Chapel at Loyola University with their daughters and said they can't wait to see what the pope brings to the table.

"I am very curious and cautiously optimistic to see how he continues to include women and include people that are traditionally on the outskirts, so whether that's the global poor–people who are vulnerable are most vulnerable in the U.S. and globally," said Claire McCormack.

Leo XIV leads first blessing as pope

On Sunday, Pope Leo led his first noon blessing as pontiff. In his message, he called for peace across the world, including calling for Ukrainian children to be reunited with their families and the release of war prisoners, a ceasefire, and the release of hostages and humanitarian aid in Gaza, and welcomed India and Pakistan's ceasefire.

"May whatever is possible be done to reach an authentic, true and lasting peace as quickly as possible," Pope Leo said during his message on Sunday.

This was the first time he returned to the balcony where he addressed the world after being selected as pope.