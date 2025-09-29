4 horses killed, 3 people injured in Maryland barn fire

Four horses died, and three people were injured during a barn fire in Carroll County, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The fire was reported at a barn on 26 Bell Road in Westminster on Sunday, Sept. 28, around 1 p.m., officials said.

It took nearly 65 firefighters and nearly two hours to get the fire under control.

Four horses died, and three people were injured during a barn fire in Carroll County, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Maryland Fire Marshal's Office

According to officials, two people were treated for injuries on the scene but refused to go to the hospital. A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a first-degree burn on his right hand.

The fire originated inside the brick and timber barn, officials said, but the cause remains under investigation. The incident caused about $250,000 in damage.

Fatal fires in Maryland

Maryland has recorded several fires over the past year that have been fatal to animals.

In late February, nearly 41,000 chickens died after two coops caught fire in Somerset County, the Fire Marshal's Office said.

The property owner arrived to find one chicken coop burned to the ground. He was unable to stop the fire from spreading to the second coop, officials said. The incident caused nearly $150,000 in damage.

In August, three cats died in a Harford County house fire that also left a woman injured, the Fire Marshal's Office reported.

The incident was reported in Havre De Grace after a 66-year-old woman said she saw a flash of fire while turning on her oxygen concentrator, officials said.

She was able to escape through her front door and was taken to shock trauma.