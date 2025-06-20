Man charged in killing of Maryland business owner also accused of vandalizing school

One of two suspects charged in the murder of a Maryland business owner is also being accused of vandalizing a school, according to charging documents.

Jonah Michael Poole, 18, who is also facing murder, assault, and arson charges in relation to the murder of Edward Stephen Koza in early June, has also been charged with hate crime, vandalism, and harassment charges.

On May 15, Anne Arundel County police responded to the Summit School in Edgewater for a report of vandalism and a hate crime that occurred.

Police spoke with Director Dr. Joan McCarthy when they arrived.

A swastika and derogatory phrases about sexual orientation had been spray-painted on the exterior of the gym building, as well as the main school building, police said.

Video surveillance provided to officers showed a white male dressed in jeans and a flannel shirt with a tan shirt wrapped around his head arrive on the scene around 1:00 a.m. that morning before spray-painting buildings.

Murder of Anne Arundel County business owner

Human remains of Koza, who owned the Tropic Bay Aquatic Garden Center in Davidsonville, were found in a burned vehicle in a parking lot on May 24.

Around 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a fully engulfed vehicle fire in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of West Central Avenue in Davidsonville.

The vehicle was extinguished before the remains were found, according to police.

Poole, along with 18-year-old Kyle Dakes, was taken into custody at a Harwood home on May 31.

Officers said a crime scene inside the garden center was discovered, which indicated signs of a struggle.

Police allege Poole and Dakes assaulted Koza, put him in his truck, and drove the truck to a gas station to buy gas as a fire accelerant. They then allegedly returned the truck to the store and lit it on fire before fleeing the scene, police said.

Koza was found with his arms, hands, and mouth taped.

Poole worked for Koza at the Tropic Bay Aquatic Garden Center briefly in 2024, police confirmed.

Poole charged in burglary of restaurant

Days before the murder, on May 18, police said Poole allegedly broke into Pirates Cove restaurant in Galesville, caused about $6,000 in damage, and stole more than $11,000 from the safe.

Police said Dakes' was working at the restaurant until May 13.

Koza's home was also burglarized just a day before the restaurant break in, according to police.

Police said Poole and Dakes both attended Southern High School.

Both Poole and Dakes are facing first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first and second-degree murder, and arson.