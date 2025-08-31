Baltimore golf driving range damaged by two-alarm fire

A golf driving range was damaged by a two-alarm fire on Sunday in East Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

A spokesperson said firefighters responded to the 6500 block of Lombard Street, where a building was fully engulfed in a fire.

Officials said there were no injuries reported. The fire did not spread to other structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Child dies in recent Maryland house fire

On Friday, an 11-year-old boy died in a house fire along Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 4:20 a.m. in the 31600 block of Zion Road in Wicomico County. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, despite rescue efforts.

Three adults escaped the home and told firefighters that a child was still inside.

The fire caused nearly $300,000 worth of damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the family, according to officials.

"The loss of a child in such a tragic manner is devastating beyond words. Our investigators are working diligently to determine what happened, and our focus is on supporting this family and the Parsonsburg community as they grieve," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray.

House fires in Maryland

Fire-related deaths dropped by nearly 13% in 2024 in Maryland, according to the fire marshal's annual Fire Fatality report.

The state had 73 fire-related deaths in 2024, 11 fewer than the previous year.

The fire marshal's report shows that residential fires accounted for 79% of the fire deaths in the state, and most of the incidents occurred in a bedroom or living space.

The leading cause of those 2024 fatal fires was smoking materials, according to the report.