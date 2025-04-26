Brigance Brigade Foundation holds 13th annual race at Maryland Zoo to raise awareness for ALS

The Brigance Brigade Foundation held its 13th annual walk/run fundraiser at the Maryland Zoo Saturday, raising awareness and money for people living with ALS.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The funds help make sure families get the equipment, supplies and resources they need while navigating ALS.

Former Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl champion O.J. Brigance and his wife, Chanda, started the foundation after O.J. Brigance was diagnosed with the disease in 2007.

The 5.7K championship race and 1.57K family fun walk took place at the Maryland Zoo. WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the event.

"It's always a good day when we're able to wake up, get on our feet and come out to something like this and help those who need help," said Chanda Brigance, the co-founder of the Brigance Brigade Foundation.

"This is an important cause," said Samantha Jones, one of the runners at the event. "I do have friends and family that have been affected by the disease."

Ahead of the race, O.J. Brigance thanked everyone for attending and for their support in the cause.

"Chanda and I are honored to have your support for our mission…encourage and empower those diagnosed with ALS and their families," he said.

"There's such a huge need for just the help, the assistance," Chanda Brigance said.

"It provides information on the cause and on the disease," said Kyndall Campbell, an event volunteer.

Chanda Brigance said this event means she and O.J. are doing their part to assist those living with ALS.

"It is wonderful, marvelous, God-given," O.J.'s mother, Barbara Brigance, said. "This is his ministry. This is he and Chanda's mission, and we're so proud of both of them."