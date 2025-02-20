Proposed Maryland bill aims to use speed assistance technology to slow reckless driving

Maryland bill aims to use speed assistance technology for reckless drivers

There's a new bill some Maryland lawmakers are considering to help crack down on dangerous driving.

House Bill 1139 would allow a judge to order an Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) device in the cars of drivers who have been convicted of reckless driving multiple times.

Calling on lawmakers

Montgomery County Police Sgt. Patrick Kepp testified to lawmakers about HB 1139 on Thursday afternoon.

"Traffic enforcement making those traffic stops trying to take the dangerous off the road or stop them from continuing those driving behaviors is really important to me," Kepp said.

Kepp lost both of his legs after a speeding driver intentionally hit him in October 2023. He spent months in the hospital recovering and he is now able to walk using prosthetics.

Kepp said he hopes if this bill is passed the ISA device will help change how people drive and make roads safer.

Reckless driving incidents in Maryland

In 2023, Maryland experienced 7,705 speed-involved crashes resulting in 102 fatalities and 3,225 injuries.

On March 22, 2023, six highway workers were killed in a work zone on I-695 in Baltimore County. Troopers said two cars crashed at a high rate of speed. One of the cars careened into the work zone.

"We recognize speed is certainly a danger on our roadways no matter where you are driving, whether you're on a highway or whether you're driving in a city," said Ragina Ali, with AAA's Public and Government Affairs.

Baltimore County delegate Nick Allen is sponsoring HB1139 in hopes of changing this data.

Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA)

Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) device is a type of technology designed to keep drivers within the speed limit.

HB 1139 would allow judges to order ISA technology for drivers convicted of reckless driving, racing, or speeding-related license suspensions. If convicted multiple times, reckless drivers would be required to install an ISA device in their vehicles. Unlike traditional speed devices, this one would permanently cap a car's speed at no more than nine mph over the speed limit.

The system adjusts based on location.

"The idea here is again it is a tool in the toolbox to make sure that people who commit these infractions are held accountable," explained Delegate Nick Allen.

Kepp said he hopes if the bill is passed it will help change how people drive.

"We're just trying to make sure we can stop those behaviors before or curb those behaviors before the result of someone like me or another community member getting stuck, injured or potentially killed," said Kepp.

Legislation similar to this has been passed in Washington D.C. and introduced in Virginia, Arizona, and other states.

You can read more about HB 1139 here.