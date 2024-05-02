Maryland-based Emergent Solutions to close Baltimore, Rockville facilities

The CEO of Gaithersburg-based Emergent BioSolutions is closing the company's Baltimore-Bayview and Rockville manufacturing facilities, eliminating about 300 jobs.

The new operational plan is about cost cutting, which will save about $80 million annually when fully implemented, the company says.

"Today's actions are about the future of Emergent," said CEO Joe Papa. "We have put in place a multi-year plan to position Emergent for sustainable and long-term success, and that starts by stabilizing our operations, strengthening our balance sheet and managing our debt."

Emergent helped make COVID-19 vaccines in the early days of the pandemic.

Cross-contamination at its Baltimore plant forced the company to throw away millions of doses in 2021.

Emergent says it is focusing on its core products, including Narcan nasal spray.

Operations will continue at its plants in Canada and Michigan while the company explores alternative sites.