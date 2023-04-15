First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this afternoon

BALTIMORE -- Scattered thunderstorms are expected to occur across the region throughout the afternoon. This is due to the presence of an area of low pressure moving across Western Maryland and Southwest Pennsylvania, combined with the unstable atmosphere caused by some sunshine and cold temperatures aloft. Some of these thunderstorms could produce hail up to a quarter size, before diminishing after sunset. Overnight, the skies will be partly cloudy with low temperatures around 60.

On Sunday, we can expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures around 80. However, a cold front is expected to move through the region late Sunday evening and Sunday night, with a chance for showers and storms. This will be followed by cooler temperatures at the beginning of next week, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows dropping into the 40s.

As we move towards the middle to end of the week, temperatures will begin to warm back up with high temperatures reaching the low 70s on Wednesday and near 80 on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain is expected towards the end of the week, mainly on Friday and into the following weekend.