Baltimore Pride Parade route, street closures and parking restrictions for 2025

The 2025 Baltimore Pride Parade will be held on Saturday, June 14, in the heart of the city.

This year's parade celebrates 50 years of Baltimore's Pride movement and highlights the voices of the LGBTQ+ community.

The parade will also bring road closures and parking restrictions. Here's what you need to know:

Baltimore Pride Parade route

Baltimore's Pride Parade will start at noon at the intersection of Charles Street and North Avenue.

The parade will continue north on Charles Street and end at 29th Street.

A block party will kick off at the end of the route at 2900 N. Charles Street around 3 p.m. with live music, food and local vendors.

Road closures and parking restrictions during Baltimore Pride



Several road closures and parking restrictions will be in place during Baltimore's Pride Parade and block party.

On June 14, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Charles Street will be closed from Art Museum Drive to W. 29th Street, according to the Baltimore Department of Transportation.

The right lane and bike lane on 29th Street from N Charles Street to Wyman Park Drive will also be closed.

Detours and parking restrictions will be in effect at that time.

The following streets will be closed between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Charles Street from North Avenue to 29th Street

20th Street from Maryland Avenue to St. Paul Street

Temporary traffic stops will be implemented during the parade, and drivers in the area are asked to watch for pedestrians or use an alternate route to avoid delays.

Other Pride events in Maryland

There are plenty of other events to celebrate Pride Month in Maryland.

Catonsville's fifth annual Pride event will be held at 1400 Frederick Road on June 21.

Frederick will host its Pride parade on June 27 downtown, along with a festival on June 28 at Carroll Creek Linear Park.

The Montgomery County Pride in the Plaza celebration will be held on June 29 in downtown Silver Spring.

Westminster, Maryland, will celebrate the LGBTQ community with a parade on July 26.

Annapolis Pride was postponed to the fall due to stormy weather in June. A new date for its festival and parade will be announced.