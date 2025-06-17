Baltimore officer injured in shooting involving police

A Baltimore officer was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening near the Upton neighborhood, according to the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3.

The injured officer was taken to Shock Trauma and is in stable condition, officials said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street around 8 p.m., police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Shootings involving police

Fatal and non-fatal incidents involving police are usually investigated by the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) under state law. The IID has not assumed responsibility of Tuesday's shooting investigation.

The IID has investigated nearly 76 such cases since it launched in 2021, including 13 cases involving Baltimore Police.

On May 12, 26-year-old Jai Marc Howell was killed during a shootout with Baltimore police on York Road.

Officers said they tried to approach Howell, but he led them on a chase, taking out a gun and firing shots.

Crime in Baltimore

The shooting comes as Baltimore records a dip in violent crime and gun violence.

The city reported a 21% dip in killings from gun violence last year, with 3,485 victims reported in 2023 compared to 2,729 in 2024, according to WJZ's Gun Violence Tracker.

The Upton neighborhood, near the location of the shooting, has seen a 16.9% decline in homicides involving guns in the past 12 months, with eight cases reported in the past year.