Maryland leaders reflect a year after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: "We will rebuild"

A year after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, Maryland leaders are remembering the day that rocked the region.

On March 26, 2024, in the middle of the night, the Dali cargo ship crashed into the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse, killing six construction workers.

"In the face of one of the worst tragedies in the history of our state, Marylanders did what we always do: Marylanders stepped up," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said on social media.

Gov. Moore addressed the six construction workers by name -- Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, Miguel Luna, Jose Lopez, and Carlos Hernandez.

"What happened one year ago today is – and always will be – a tragedy beyond words," Moore said. "The victims of the Key Bridge collapse should be here right now."

"Baltimore is connected in ways disaster can't break"

The Dali lost power moments before crashing into one of the main spans of the Key Bridge, according to the National Transportation Safety Board investigation. NTSB also said the vessel lost power four times in 12 hours before striking the bridge.

But state leaders said what they remember most is the unity shown by lawmakers, residents, and first responders.

"Baltimore is connected in ways disaster can't break," Maryland Congressman Johnny Olszewski said. "As Baltimore County Executive, I saw us come together to recover after the Key Bridge collapse. I'm proud to be part of a community that was literally forged by steel— and our resolve to rebuild is just as strong."

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller called March 26, 2024, "a day of heartbreak and courage."

"March 26, 2024, drew a line in time - It was a day of heartbreak and courage - a day that changed all of our timelines," Miller said.

"We will rebuild"

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the Key Bridge collapse was about two aspects -- "recovery and healing" and "reopening and rebuilding."

The work on the Key Bridge rebuild is expected to be completed by the fall of 2028.

"We will rebuild. We will move forward. We will remember. And we will do it together," Scott added.

I am grateful for our key partners at every level who helped to get our City and State back on its feet.



"Maryland is better because of them"

Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks commented that "Maryland is better" because of the construction workers. Officials said eight construction workers were filling potholes on the bridge before the crash, and two survived.

"Six men: fathers, brothers, husbands, friends, colleagues. Marylanders. Maryland is better because of them – their hard work, their love, their role in our community," Alsobrooks said. "My hearts are with their families today and every day going forward as we work as a state to rebuild."

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman offered his condolences and thoughts to the families of the victims.

"We honor the memory of the six men we lost," Pittman said. "Each of them was on that bridge working to make life better for Marylanders. I am holding their families and loved ones in my heart on this difficult day."

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman said she is thankful for the first responders and the collaboration to begin the rebuilding process.

"In the wake of the disaster, Marylanders came together in solidarity to respond and begin the difficult process of rebuilding," Lierman said. "I remain appreciative of the first responders who risked their own lives to bring closure to families of bridge collapse victims, to the government agencies and nonprofit organizations that worked together to support workers whose livelihoods were jeopardized by a standstill at the Port of Baltimore, and those who have worked for the last year to build new connections for individuals left more isolated by the loss of the Key Bridge."

New Key Bridge

The reconstruction of the Key Bridge is expected to be finished by the fall of 2028. The expected cost of a new Key Bridge is about $2 billion, and will be funded by the federal government in their disaster relief package.

Maryland leaders unveiled the vision of the new Key Bridge in February.

Maryland leaders unveiled in February the vision of the new Key Bridge. CBS News Baltimore

The rebuild will visually mimic the original bridge's architecture while having structural improvements. Officials said the new bridge will be taller to accommodate ship traffic with ease.

The cable stay design of the new bridge will allow the federal shipping channel to expand from 700 ft. to 1,000 ft. wide. The base of the bridge will also be raised to 230 ft., which is a 45-foot increase to accommodate ship traffic.

The roadway will still be two lanes wide going in each direction. Other pier support structures will be implemented to secure the structure.

According to the MDTA, other bridge features include:

Two 12-foot lanes in each direction, 10-foot-wide outside shoulders and 4-foot-wide inside shoulders per direction of travel

Total Bridge length more than 2 miles

Two bridge towers more than 600 feet tall

Distance between main span pylons exceeding 1,600 feet

Total length of cable-stayed main span exceeding 3,300 feet

Expected life span of 100 years