Maryland Congressman John Sarbanes opts not to run for re-election in 2024

BALTIMORE -- Rep. John Sarbanes announced on Thursday that he did not intend to run for re-election in 2024.

The Maryland Democrat explained in a statement his decision not to pursue a tenth term in the House of Representatives. He said he had found himself wanting to explore opportunities to serve the public outside of elected office.

"Stepping away from Congress voluntarily — whether it's at the eighteen-year mark as in my case or at any point — is not an easy thing," he said. "Because the stakes of what we do are so high and because we trust in our value to the team, the case can always be made to press on to the next election. Our country faces many challenges right now, but the Democratic caucus that will carry forward into the next Congress and beyond has a strength and unity of purpose that bodes well for the future."

Sarbanes has been in Congress for 18 years.

In his statement, Sarbanes said he was excited to be starting a new chapter in his life.

Sarbanes will serve the remaining fourteen months of his term in Congress.