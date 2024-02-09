Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan files to run for U.S. Senate seat in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced that he will run for U.S. senate.
Hogan will be running to fill the seat held by Senator Ben Cardin.
"My fellow Marylanders: you know me. For eight years, we proved that the toxic politics that divide our nation need not divide our state," Hogan said in a video announcement.
The former governor added that he made the decision to run for Senate "not to serve one party, but to try to be part of the solution: to fix our nation's broken politics and fight for Maryland."
