Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan files to run for U.S. Senate seat in Maryland

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan files to run for U.S. Senate seat in Maryland
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan files to run for U.S. Senate seat in Maryland 00:47

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced that he will run for U.S. senate.

Hogan will be running to fill the seat held by Senator Ben Cardin.  

"My fellow Marylanders: you know me.  For eight years, we proved that the toxic politics that divide our nation need not divide our state," Hogan said in a video announcement.  

The former governor added that he made the decision to run for Senate "not to serve one party, but to try to be part of the solution: to fix our nation's broken politics and fight for Maryland."

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 12:01 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.