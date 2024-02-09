Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan files to run for U.S. Senate seat in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced that he will run for U.S. senate.

Hogan will be running to fill the seat held by Senator Ben Cardin.

"My fellow Marylanders: you know me. For eight years, we proved that the toxic politics that divide our nation need not divide our state," Hogan said in a video announcement.

The former governor added that he made the decision to run for Senate "not to serve one party, but to try to be part of the solution: to fix our nation's broken politics and fight for Maryland."

I am running for the United States Senate – not to serve one party – but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation's broken politics. It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I'll serve Maryland in the Senate. Let’s get back to work. pic.twitter.com/d0TuZchAtN — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 9, 2024