Prince George's Co. Executive Angela Alsobrooks launches US Senate bid

BALTIMORE -- Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks on Tuesday announced her bid for Ben Cardin's United States Senate seat.

Alsobrooks, a Black woman who has been county executive since 2018, called for more diversity in the Senate in a video announcement posted to Twitter.

"There aren't enough people in the US Senate who live like, think like and look like the people they're supposed to represent," she said in a tweet. "My Great-Grandma told me, 'if you don't like something, go farther and do better.' I'm proud to say I'm running for the Senate. Let's go farther together."

Alsobrooks also posted a link to a grassroots fundraiser for her Senate campaign.

According to her profile on the county's website, Alsobrooks became the youngest and first woman to be elected to be the Prince George's County State's Attorney in 2010 after working as an assistant state's attorney for over a decade.

She graduated with her B.A. in Public Policy from Duke University and her J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.

Cardin announced last week it's time to retire after what will be 58 years in an elected office, with his decision likely to attract a lot of attention and money in the race for his open seat.

While several politicians have announced their bids, including Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando and Maryland Rep. David Trone, we are more than a year and a half away from the 2024 election.