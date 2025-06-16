Baltimore passes $4.6 billion 2026 budget with funding for migrant communities, vacant housing and traffic projects

The Baltimore City Council passed a $4.6 billion budget on Monday, allocating funding for migrant communities, vacant housing efforts and traffic projects.

The council approved the budget in a 13-2 vote, according to our partners at The Baltimore Banner. The approved budget includes nearly $7 million in amendments that authorize fine and fee increases.

"We were able to produce a budget that invests in Baltimoreans of every background and age, from youth programs to critical support for older Americans through the HUBS program," Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen said in a statement. "We also secured critical commitments that will fund parks, playgrounds and pools in neighborhoods throughout the city, empowering our residents to build community while enjoying the best that our city has to offer."

Baltimore budget addresses federal funding cuts

According to Mayor Scott, the city's budget addresses federal funding cuts that have been carried out at the direction of the Trump administration.

The cuts, which aimed to lower government spending, have impacted universities, medical and research facilities and community resources.

"In recent weeks, we've worked together to make sure this final budget reflects the current and future needs of our residents, and takes into account the harmful and haphazard funding cuts we're facing from this federal administration," Scott said in a statement.

Mayor Scott still needs to sign the 2026 budget into law.

Funding for public safety

According to The Baltimore Banner, the 2026 budget also includes $400,000 for Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates' Office.

The funding allows his office to review police body camera footage. The money comes after Bates requested more funding following the expiration of state grants.

Ultimately, the council voted to move $112,000 from the State's Attorney's Office to the Inspector General's Office to pay for a probe into the Department of Public Works (DPW).

Bates praised the 2026 budget for its commitment to fostering a safe community, but noted that the proposal to strip a position from his office should have been discussed.

"This action neither reflects the spirit of true collaboration nor acknowledges the urgent needs we face as a city," Bates said in a statement. "As we make strides in reducing violent crime and rebuilding trust in our justice system, efforts to undermine that work for political reasons are both short-sighted and counterproductive."

The $112,000 will fund a new position with the Office of the Inspector General, allowing the office to address a backlog of 27 cases, along with 33 that are currently under investigation, Councilwoman Odette Ramos said.

The budget also cuts $1.2 million from the Baltimore Police Department that was allocated to vacant civilian positions.

Funding for migrants, vacant housing and new projects

The nearly $2 million allocated to the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs will be used to provide legal support and other resources for migrant communities in the city.

An additional $1 million will be used to expand the Department of Housing and Community Development to bolster the city's vacant housing reduction strategy.

The funding will allow the department to increase staffing and file more cases that will lead to the rehabilitation of vacant properties, according to Councilwoman Ramos.

The budget also includes nearly $1 million for traffic control projects, $750,000 to launch a curbside composting program in the city and additional funding to create a Department of Consumer Protection and Business Licensing to streamline the city's licensing process.

Under the budget, the city's sanitation workers will receive long-awaited pay raises.