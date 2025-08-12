Maryland awards $500,000 in new round of Purple Line small business grants

The Maryland Department of Transportation has awarded $500,000 to businesses affected by Purple Line construction in the second round of the Purple Line Small Business Grant Program.

The grants, ranging from $5,000 to $40,000, will help eligible businesses maintain operations and preserve jobs during construction of the 16-mile light rail line.

Awards were prioritized for businesses located within a quarter mile of the project and most directly affected by work in the past or upcoming six months.

"Small businesses are the heart of Maryland's economy and its diverse communities, providing jobs, essential services and economic opportunities," MDOT Acting Secretary Samantha J. Biddle said in a statement. "It is critical that small businesses impacted during construction of the Purple Line are supported."

What is the Purple Line?

The Purple Line will run from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George's County, with 21 stations and connections to Metro's Red, Green and Orange lines, MARC, Amtrak and local bus services.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a $250 million agreement to complete the line in December 2020.

As of August 2025, the Purple Line is 80% complete, with more than 60% of rail installed. Fourteen of the 28 light rail vehicles are onsite at the Operations and Maintenance Facility in Glenridge. Dynamic and systems integration testing is underway in Prince George's County.

About the grant program

The Purple Line Small Business Grant Program, launched in February 2025, is a four-year, $4 million initiative offering three grant cycles each year.

The first round in May awarded $1 million following high demand, MDOT said.

The second round drew more than 350 applications. Grant amounts vary by business size and location and may be used for any business-related expenses.

Eligible applicants must have been operating since Jan. 1, 2022, and conduct most business with customers onsite.

Businesses that did not receive funding in the latest round may apply in the next cycle, opening Oct. 6 with applications due Nov. 14.

More information is available on the Purple Line small business grants webpage.

Maryland small businesses

As federal layoffs impact Marylanders, small businesses have become of increased importance.

Maryland has the nation's second-highest concentration of federal workers, and hundreds have either lost their jobs, taken buyouts, or resigned.

Leaders like Howard County Executive Calvin Ball have made efforts to assist displaced federal workers with transitions into entrepreneurship.

Ball in March held a business expo for federal workers seeking training, mentorship, and funding throughout the process of trying to start their own businesses.