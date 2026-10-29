Maryland awards $5.7 million for Annapolis City Dock flood protection project

The Maryland Department of the Environment is awarding $5.7 million to Annapolis' City Dock flood mitigation project to help protect waterfront businesses and neighborhoods from flooding.

"Here in Maryland, we are dedicated to building communities where our local economies can thrive, our workers succeed, and all Marylanders can enjoy for generations to come," Gov. Wes Moore said. "By investing in flood protection for historic downtown Annapolis, we are not only preserving a waterfront central to our state's identity, but also securing our economy from costly damage that threatens small businesses and local jobs, ensuring no one is left behind."

The state said the funding, provided through its Comprehensive Flood Management Program, will support the city's multiyear, $33 million City Dock Resilience Project.

The project is designed to protect the waterfront from tidal flooding from the Chesapeake Bay and stormwater flooding during heavy rain.

Annapolis officials said last August that work completed so far had already helped reduce tidal flooding. Remaining construction includes a major upgrade to the underground pumping system to better manage stormwater.

"Protecting historic downtown Annapolis from the rising impacts of sunny day flooding and severe storms is an investment in Maryland's bright economic future," Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain said. "This grant directly supports high-impact flood defense and infrastructure upgrades to safeguard local businesses, preserve our historic assets, and deliver a resilient, world-class waterfront for generations to come."

The City Dock Resilience Project includes several flood protection and infrastructure improvements:

Elevated park and flood walls: Construction of an elevated waterfront park with perimeter flood walls and deployable barriers to provide additional protection along the shoreline.

Construction of an elevated waterfront park with perimeter flood walls and deployable barriers to provide additional protection along the shoreline. Stormwater pumping system: Installation of new, high-capacity underground pumps capable of removing 10,000 gallons of stormwater per minute, a 100-fold increase over temporary pumping capacity.

Installation of new, high-capacity underground pumps capable of removing 10,000 gallons of stormwater per minute, a 100-fold increase over temporary pumping capacity. Environmental protections: Sediment and erosion controls, including drain filter liners, to protect water quality in Ego Alley and Spa Creek during construction.

The broader, approximately $93 million City Dock Resilience and Revitalization Project will transform Annapolis' historic waterfront with flood protection infrastructure and new public spaces.

Plans include an elevated waterfront park, deployable flood barriers, improved stormwater drainage and pumping systems, a fountain, a performance stage and flexible spaces for community events. The project also includes restoration of the historic Burtis House and construction of a new Maritime Welcome Center.

Last August, Annapolis Mayor Jared Littmann said the project was fully funded, ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed by July 2027.

"The City Dock project will protect our downtown residents, businesses, and visitors from the damages of flooding," Littmann said. "We greatly appreciate the State of Maryland for supporting the project with this funding. Next year, we'll have a brand new park at the water's edge, and a world-class flood prevention system to keep us safe through storms and high tides."