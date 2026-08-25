Annapolis City Dock project ahead of schedule as city targets July 2027 reopening

The $90 million transformation of Annapolis City Dock is ahead of schedule, with city officials now expecting the main park to reopen as early as July 2027.

Mayor Jared Littmann announced the updated timeline Tuesday during a news conference and tour of the construction site, giving members of the media a look at what is taking shape behind the fences.

Plans for the waterfront include new green space, a water feature and an elevated stage overlooking the harbor, along with major infrastructure designed to protect downtown from flooding.

"This first 10 months of heavy construction is almost near a close," Littmann said. "It was always going to disrupt one major selling season during the summer and we're almost through that period."

The U.S. Naval Academy is expected to reopen Barry Gate in December, restoring foot traffic to the Dock Street business corridor.

By March 2027, the city expects to reopen the boardwalk along Ego Alley to Susan Campbell Park. That will also allow Watermark to return to its normal berth.

Around July 2027, the city expects to hold a grand reopening of City Dock Park, along with the Maritime Welcome Center and restored Burtis House.

Work will continue into 2028 around Upper Dock Street, Ego Alley and Compromise Street, but city officials say those closures will be smaller and more localized.

Littmann acknowledged that months of construction have been difficult for some Dock Street businesses.

The city has added shuttle service, wayfinding signs and loading zones while making changes to traffic and parking in response to concerns from business owners.

"The best way to help our businesses survive is to give them your patronage," Littmann said. "Continue shopping at our downtown businesses and that will help them survive and thrive."

The project is designed to protect City Dock from tidal flooding from the bay and stormwater flooding during heavy rain.

City officials say work completed so far has already helped reduce tidal flooding. Remaining construction includes a major upgrade to the underground pumping system to better handle rainwater.

The existing temporary pumps can move about 10,000 gallons of water an hour. The new permanent pumps will each be capable of moving about 10,000 gallons per minute.

"We have to battle both of these fronts to keep City Dock flood-free and that is what this project will deliver," Littmann said.

New water, sewer and electrical infrastructure is already in place.

The city says the project remains on budget and fully funded.

"We're asking for your patience, we fully know that it's difficult," Littmann said. "When complete, this project will address both tidal flooding and these stormwater events."