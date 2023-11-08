Baltimore Police gunshot victim identified; court records show arrest history

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Office of the Attorney General is continuing to investigate a deadly police shooting that happened on Wilkens Avenue in southwest Baltimore.

WJZ has learned that the man who was shot and killed during a foot chase with officers is Hunter Jessup. According to court records, this isn't the first run-in with the law.

Court records show Jessup was arrested by Baltimore Police six years ago after he drove away from them during a traffic stop, and then injured a teenager on his bicycle.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General said that ballistics at Tuesday's scene indicate Jessup had fired his weapon during the altercation with officers.

"It sounded like they had a machine gun because multiple police officers were shooting at one time," Mill Hill neighborhood resident Robert Rader said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore Police officers on patrol in the Mill Hill neighborhood stopped a man whom they believed to be armed.

The interaction quickly turned deadly when police said the man ran from them and, at one point, pointed a gun in the direction of the officers.

That's when multiple officers shot at the man — killing him.

"Police said, 'Stop, stop, stop,' and he was just running, and they shot him like 20-some times," Rader said.

WJZ exclusively obtained cellphone video of the moments after the shooting while officers tried to render aid to the man as neighbors, like Rader, watched nearby.

"I came out of my house, and I seen him laying on the ground, and I see all the police running up, and I'm like, 'Call the ambulance,'" Rader said.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division investigates all fatalities and incidents that could prove deadly stemming from an interaction with law enforcement officers. it is the byproduct of 2021 police reform legislation.

According to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General office, the gunshot victim was in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine and there was evidence on the scene that indicated he shot it.

The victim's name has not been released yet, but WJZ spoke with a man who claims to be his brother.

"I am traumatized," Jelevon Nolley said. "They shot my brother in front of my face."

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement was on Wilkens Avenue offering residents support on Wednesday.

"It's getting worse, but it's never been like that on this block," Rader said.

WJZ will let you know when the names of the man who died and the officers involved are released.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General said police body camera video could be released within the next 20 business days.