Maryland Attorney General's office unveils new website

The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Thursday launched a redesigned website intended to improve accessibility and user experience.

The new site is available at oag.maryland.gov.

"Our new website reflects our commitment to making the Office of the Attorney General more accessible and efficient for all Marylanders," Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a statement. "This modernized platform ensures Marylanders can quickly and easily access the services, information and resources they need from our office."

The redesigned site features a modern, user-focused interface with intuitive design and improved typography. Content has been reorganized to help users find information more quickly.

The site is optimized for smartphones, tablets and desktop computers. It also includes simplified language translation capabilities to better serve Maryland's diverse communities.

Accessibility features include plain-language content and improved readability formats.

The old web address, www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov, will remain accessible during a brief transition period, after which it will redirect to the new site. The legacy site will be preserved in a public digital archive, according to the Attorney General's Office.