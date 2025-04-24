Baltimore man charged with attempted murder for shooting that injured 4 people

A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a shooting that left four people injured in North Baltimore, according to police.

Broderick Young was arrested on Wednesday for the shooting that occurred on March 29, Baltimore Police said. He has been charged with attempted murder.

Young was arrested after surveillance video traced the vehicle used during the shooting to the area of Belgian Avenue where Young and three others were seen getting into a second vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Bystanders caught in crossfire of Baltimore shooting

The shooting in the 400 block of Venable Avenue injured an 18-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, and a 57-year-old woman, police said.

Washington, D.C. resident Fitzgerald White said he and a friend were visiting Baltimore to try a restaurant in the area. Before they could order, someone started shooting, he said.

White's friend was hit by gunfire.

"He had a hole in his back," White said. "I looked, he had a hole in his shoulder."

Monyette Robinson of Baltimore told WJZ her friend was getting food from the same restaurant when she was also caught in the crossfire.

"She said there were probably like 50 shots, and she sustained five of those bullets," Robinson said.

According to Robinson, the woman drove herself to the hospital after she was shot multiple times.

"Me and my 4-year-old, and two other people, was at the store, we heard the shots and I immediately covered my son to protect him away from the windows," said Latasha Hammonds, who works nearby.

Community reacts to shooting

Latasha Hammonds said her 4-year-old son is still terrified, nearly a month after the shooting at the intersection of Venable and Greenmount avenues.

"At least 20, it was a lot," Hammonds said. "It was like back and forth, constant shooting.

Young is the only person who has been charged, but people who work at the Greenmount Collective, which sits at the corner of the intersection, said they are glad to see someone held accountable.

"Everybody has to be held accountable for their actions," said Isaiah Woodland, with Greenmount Collective. "The fact that you would crash out in broad daylight while people are just out here, like, this is not a place you should be. You should not be walking around if you have ill intentions like that."

The Greenmount Collective has also hired security since the shooting to help put people at ease.

Raymond Kelly, with E Line Security, said in the past month, there has been a noticeable change in the crowds that hang out here.

"It's been peaceful," Kelly said. "Everybody's been happy to see us here. I've got the people over here in this building across the street, they say they've been here for about 20 years, and they've never seen the corners this clear."

Hammonds says she already feels safer.

"It's not as much people hanging out on the corners anymore, it's been a lot of change since the guards have been on the corner, it feels a lot safer," Hammonds said. "To the point where my kid and I can go to the crab house and get some food or something and not feel threatened or scared."

Crime in Baltimore

Despite the incident of gun violence in March, overall crime rates are trending downward in Baltimore, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

On April 22, the mayor said murders are down 40% since 2020 and shootings are down 43%.

"We have the fewest amount of homicides and violence that the city has had at this point in a year, in 50 years," Mayor Scott told WJZ. "That's historic progress, but we still have far too many."

Compared to 2024, homicides are down 22% and non-fatal shootings are down by 28%, the mayor said.

According to Scott, the city has become a national model for violence reduction.

"When I announced Baltimore's first-ever comprehensive Vision of Violence Prevention Plan... people didn't think it was possible," he said during his State of the City address on April 21.