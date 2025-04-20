Baltimore Mayor Scott to focus on looking forward during State of the City address

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will deliver his fifth State of the City address on Monday, April 21.

During his speech, Scott will focus on looking forward as he highlights ongoing efforts to address issues like public safety and announces new initiatives in the city.

He is expected to discuss the city's success in reducing homicides, rehabilitating vacant homes and fulfilling the federal consent decree. He will also speak about lowering the property tax rate for homeowners, improving the reading and writing rates in schools, resources for artists and efforts to bring more big events to Baltimore.

Scott will deliver his address at 6 p.m. at the M&T Bank Exchange in downtown Baltimore.

New initiatives and goals

Scott plans to announce a new office at City Hall along with some goalposts in academics and taxes.

His goal is to have the city's property tax under $2 by 2028, which would be a first for the city in 50 years, according to the mayor.

When asked for details on its implementation, Scott said it would be a "step process," which will be laid out clearly in the following weeks.

Scott said this is a tax cut the city could handle right now, saying it was well thought out by his team.

Scott said his desire to double students' reading and writing levels in the next two years would be a citywide call to action.

He would like to see families read with their children and more volunteers in school, though he acknowledged that school and city leaders would do a lot of the work.

Overall, he would like to see "action with everyone."

The new City Hall office will be the Mayor's Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment (ACE).

During a conversation with reporters Friday, Mayor Scott stressed that ACE would not replace the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA).

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates, the city's spending board, voted to end the contract with BOPA in November.

"We want to create an environment supporting the artist community themselves," Scott said.

Scott added that this would also look at how to improve nightlife in the city, something he said many have come to him about.

Crime in Baltimore continues trending downward

During the State of the City address, Mayor Scott will discuss the city's ongoing efforts to drive down crime, especially gun violence and homicides.

On April 1, Scott said homicides were down 22% and non-fatal shootings declined by 28% compared to 2024.

As of April 18, Baltimore Police responded to 37 homicides, compared to 51 at that time in 2024. There have been 83 non-fatal shootings, compared to 123 in 2024.

Last year, the city reported 201 homicides, just shy of the below 200 goal.

"We are acknowledging the progress and pushing forward," Scott said during an interview with WJZ.

Scott said the crime prevention strategy will continue to "grow and evolve," but that it will continue to be data-driven, pointing to the success of the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS).

Consent decree progress 10 years after Freddie Gray's death

Mayor Scott's speech comes as it's been just over 10 years since the death of Freddie Gray. Gray died after being injured while in the custody of Baltimore Police. His death ignited protests across the city and country.

As the city passes the 10-year mark since Gray's death, Mayor Scott will touch on the city's progress on its consent decree.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) met the constitutional standards on two items of the consent decree. This is the first time this has happened in its eight-year history.

The terminated sections deal with the way BPD transports people in custody and how it provides police officer assistance and mental health support.

Scott expressed that he would like the city to be released from its consent decree duties by the end of his term, saying there has been consistent leadership to focus on it.

"When you have all of that turnover at the top [at first], there's no way [the consent decree] was going to be a focus," Scott said.

Baltimore's proposed budget to invest in youth and safety

The city's proposed budget for fiscal year 2026 prioritizes youth development, public safety, neighborhood revitalization and responsible use of resources.

In order to trim the city's monetary shortfall, the budget balances the deficit through $26.6 million in new revenue from updated fee structures, $43.7 million in citywide cost optimizations, and $14.7 million in agency-specific reductions. The proposal does not include increases in property or income taxes.

The spending plan involves $624.8 million for youth initiatives, including $6.9 million to expand the YouthWorks summer jobs program to 8,500 participants at $15 per hour and funding for two new recreation centers.

Public safety would receive $1.2 billion, with full funding for the citywide expansion of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy and continued efforts to transition administrative police tasks to civilian roles, according to the proposed budget. These efforts are expected to save $1.1 million annually in overtime costs.

According to the proposal, the budget would allocate $1.1 billion for neighborhood services, including $5 million to enhance trash and recycling collection with 15 additional crews and $36.7 million from the Opioid Restitution Fund to combat the opioid epidemic.

Scott's plan also includes $346.4 million for neighborhood development, featuring an additional $1.5 million for the mayor's $3 billion vacant housing initiative. That funding will also cover Bmore FAST, a new program to improve the city's property permitting process.

Scott said his ambitious plan to reduce the number of vacant homes to zero within the next 15 years will not displace people.

Programs like Live Baltimore's Buy Back the Block program will be supported to help people buy their first homes in the city.

An additional $2 million would be used to establish the new Office of Art, Culture, and Entertainment (ACE).

The budget now moves to the City Council for review before the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

The Trump administration

When asked if he would talk about President Trump and his administration, Mayor Scott said, "Of course."

In his remarks, he plans to stress that "what's happening there is real."

He said Mr. Trump's presidency so far has been threatening to the way of life, education and safety for every American.

"We're ready to fight, protect our residents," Scott said. "This is not a drill."