Four people injured in North Baltimore shooting, no info on suspect

Four people are in the hospital following a shooting in North Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers say they received several calls about a shooting at the 400 block of Venable Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m

Upon arrival, they witnessed an 18-year-old male, a 25-year-old male, and a 60-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The three victims were then taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Not too long after, a 57-year-old woman walked into an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Police believe that she was shot along with the three others at the 400 block of Venable Avenue.

Monyette Robinson, a nearby resident, confirmed to WJZ's Kaicey Baylor that her friend was getting food from a restaurant on Greenmount Avenue when she was randomly caught in the fire the shooting.

Her friend then drove herself to the hospital after being shot multiple times. Robinson says she had just returned to Baltimore, her hometown, for what was supposed to be a fun birthday weekend.

"It's her birthday weekend. She went to get these absolutely wonderful seafood eggrolls that everybody's talking about here on Greenmount," she explained. "While she was making her purchase and heading out of the store, shots were fired. Lots of them."

No information on a suspect was immediately released.

Public help requested

Police detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. However, police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Stay with CBS News Baltimore for further updates.