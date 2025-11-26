Maryland man charged after setting fire, destroying family home

A Maryland man is facing charges after the Fire Marshal's Office said he set his Carroll County home on fire, destroying it and prompting an extensive emergency response.

State Police and Carroll County Sheriff's deputies were called to the home in the 500 block of Sherry Drive around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, for a reported domestic-related incident.

While on their way, deputies were told the man was preparing to set the home on fire, and the fire department had been alerted. Deputies arrived to find the home on fire.

The homeowner, identified as 59-year-old Michael Weisgerber, was standing outside and told deputies that he intentionally set the fire, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

He was detained at the scene and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, Weisgerber told deputies that he was estranged from his wife and had been living in the driveway in an RV.

He told deputies he went into the home, locked his wife out and doused the inside with gasoline before he set it on fire. During the investigation, officials confirmed that gasoline caused an explosion in the home.

Weisgerber was charged with arson, malicious burning and reckless endangerment, and is being held without bail, according to court officials.

A Baltimore County man was arrested on similar charges in October for a home explosion in July.

Mark Hawkins, 66, was charged with arson after the explosion in the 8100 block of Callo Lane in Rosedale.

Investigators learned that Hawkins and his wife left with a one-way ticket to Jamaica the day before the explosion, which was caused by natural gas.

During the investigation, officials found that the water heater in Hawkins' basement had been manually cut, and an electric stovetop was left on.