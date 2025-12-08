Maryland man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to his Laurel apartment

A Maryland man is facing charges after Prince George's County police said he set fire to his apartment in Laurel on Sunday, prompting an extensive emergency response and leaving several residents displaced.

Fire crews were called to the apartment in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road around 9 p.m. They arrived to find fire showing from the third floor of the building.

The fire was extinguished, and one resident was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist displaced residents.

Arson arrest

On Monday, police said they charged a man with arson, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property, accusing him of setting his own apartment on fire.

According to police, Sunday's apartment fire came after two calls were made from the location earlier in the day.

Around 2:35 p.m., an anonymous caller reported that a suspect had thrown a dog and some items from a third-floor balcony, police said. The dog was not injured.

During the response, officers spent two hours at the scene, but were not able to meet with or talk to the suspect. They were, however, able to talk with a female resident who was not home. During the phone call, officers advised her on the process of getting an emergency petition for service (EPS). The call was cleared around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Maryland Courts website, an EPS can be requested by an individual and granted by a court to get a person examined if they present a danger to themselves or others. With an EPS, the person is taken by police to a nearby emergency facility for an evaluation to determine if they qualify for involuntary admission to a psychiatric facility.

Shortly after the first 911 call, the woman called police again and was advised about seeking an EPS. She called again around 7:30 p.m. to say she had obtained the petition.

Officers then responded to the apartment to serve the EPS, at which time the man set fire to the apartment, according to police.

He was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.