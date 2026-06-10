Man found dead after Baltimore apartment fire, prompting arson, homicide investigation

A man was found dead inside a Baltimore apartment after a fire was reported Tuesday night, according to city police.

Police and fire crews responded to the 2300 block of Round Road around 10 p.m., where they discovered a man dead. The man has not yet been identified.

The man's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for identification and to learn the cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This is not the first time a fire led to an arson investigation.

In January 2025, Baltimore police launched an arson investigation after a woman was found dead in a fire. Firefighters responded to the Waverly neighborhood on Dec. 27, 2025, where they found smoke and fire coming from a home. A 63-year-old woman was found dead inside.

In August 2024, a man was charged with arson and murder in connection with a fire in Towson that left a man dead and four people injured.

According to police, the suspect in the incident, Dana Hunt, used an accelerant to light the fire, leading from the entrance of the apartment to a specific unit on the top floor where his ex-girlfriend lived. The incident came after several domestic violence incidents were reported between the two.