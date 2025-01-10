Arson investigation underway after fatal fire that left Baltimore woman dead in Waverly

BALTIMORE -- An arson investigation is underway after a fatal fire that left a woman dead in Baltimore's Waverly neighborhood, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

On December 27 around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to the 500 block of East 38th Street where they found fire and smoke coming from a two-story home. The fire impacted three homes, according to officials.

A 63-year-old woman was found dead in the home.

Firefighters returned to the scene of the fire nearly a day later for a sweep, checking with residents to see if they had working smoke alarms.

According to a spokesperson for the fire department, Baltimore City saw at least 16 fire fatalities in 2024, and a total of 19 in 2023.