Former Anne Arundel County teacher held without bond for alleged sexual abuse

A former teacher and pastor in Maryland was ordered to be held without bond on Monday after he was accused of sexually abusing students, according to court officials.

William Auburn Jones, 58, was arrested on Friday, July 25, after police said he touched multiple students inappropriately while he was working at Elvation Christian Academy in Anne Arundel County. Jones worked at the school between 2020 and March 2025 before he was removed from his position.

According to police, Jones also serves as the pastor of Jessup Baptist Church and is affiliated with Mission Fields International, a global missionary organization.

Former Maryland teacher accused of abuse

Police responded to the school on May 1 for a reported sex offense. Once they arrived, a parent told them that their child was involved.

Through an investigation, Child Protective Services identified five alleged victims who were between the ages of 10 and 15. The investigation also revealed that the alleged abuse occurred between August 2023 and May 2024, according to court documents.

The court documents detailed how a 12-year-old told police that Jones abused him during third through sixth grade. A 10-year-old student also told police that Jones touched him inappropriately in school, according to court documents.

Three other students also reported that they were abused and inappropriately touched by Jones, court documents show.

Jones is facing several charges of sexual abuse of a minor, assault, and sex offenses.

Elvation Christian Academy said it is cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation into Jones.

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected, including students, families, staff and others," school officials said in a statement.

WJZ has not received a response from Jessup Baptist Church or Mission Fields International.