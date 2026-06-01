16,200-gallon sewage leak caused "minimum impact" to Anne Arundel County creek

A 16,200-gallon sewage leak caused "minimum impact" to Cypress Creek in Severna Park, Anne Arundel County officials said Monday.

The county's Department of Public Works (DPW) reported that the sewage overflow occurred between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, in the 800 block of Ritchie Highway. Most of the overflow was contained on land, officials said.

The cause of the leak was determined to be a force main break, according to officials.

The overflow was stopped by closing a valve, and a bypass was set up to allow for repairs.

According to officials, repairs are expected to take about a week.

Officials said on Monday that lime was being spread at the location to mitigate the impact of the leak, which left a "minimum impact" on Cypress Creek.

The leak has been reported to the county's Department of Health and the Maryland Department of the Environment. Individuals who have come into contact with affected ground are urged to wash with soap and water, county officials said.

This is not the first time a leak prompted environmental concerns in Maryland.

In April, Maryland sued a Washington, D.C. water utility company after a massive sewage spill that the state said contaminated the Potomac River.

Nearly 240 million gallons of sewage spilled into the river and its tributaries during eight days after a 72-inch section of the Potomac Interceptor sewer line ruptured in mid-January. Drinking water was not impacted, according to officials.

University of Maryland researchers called the incident the largest sewage spill in U.S. history.